Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba Steps Down Amid Party Pressure

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation amid pressure from his party following a electoral defeat. Ishiba had resisted calls for his departure from conservative factions within the party. His resignation precedes a scheduled party meeting to discuss an early leadership election.

Japan's Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, announced his resignation on Sunday in response to increasing pressure from his party. This move follows a significant defeat in July's parliamentary elections.

Ishiba, who assumed the position in October, faced persistent demands from right-wing members of his party to take accountability.

His decision to step down occurs just one day before the Liberal Democratic Party plans to deliberate on an early leadership election, effectively a no-confidence vote against Ishiba if passed. Ishiba has stated his intentions to initiate a leadership vote to select his successor, deeming Monday's scheduled decision unnecessary.

