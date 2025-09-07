Left Menu

New Faces in Karnataka Legislative Council

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has nominated four new members to the Karnataka Legislative Council. The nominees include M Arathi Krishna, F H Jakkappanavar, Shivakumar K, and Ramesh Babu. Babu will serve the remaining term of his predecessor, ending on July 21, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Karnataka's Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has officially announced the nomination of four new members to the Karnataka Legislative Council.

The freshly nominated council members are M Arathi Krishna from Sringeri taluk, Chikkamagaluru; F H Jakkappanavar from Hubballi; and Shivakumar K from Mysuru.

Additionally, Ramesh Babu from Bengaluru has been appointed to complete his predecessor's term, which will conclude on July 21, 2026, as outlined in the Sunday-issued gazette notification.

