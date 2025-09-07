Left Menu

Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

The fifth edition of the Sagarmatha Friendship military exercise between the Nepal Army and China's People's Liberation Army began in Kathmandu. Over 10 days, the two armies will exchange knowledge on disaster management, UN Peace Mission, and counter-terrorism, fostering bilateral cooperation since 2017.

The fifth edition of Sagarmatha Friendship, a collaborative military exercise between the Nepal Army and China's People's Liberation Army, commenced in Kathmandu on Sunday.

This 10-day joint exercise encompasses knowledge sharing in areas such as disaster management, United Nations Peace Mission initiatives, and counter-terrorism strategies, according to a press release from the Nepal Army.

Initiated in 2017, this annual event alternates between Nepal and China, aiming to bolster the military capabilities and international cooperations of the Nepal Army through bilateral and multilateral military engagements.

