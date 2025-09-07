Reddy's Stand: Defending the True Spirit of Democracy

B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition contender for the vice-presidential election, has urged MPs to look beyond party lines and vote with the spirit of democracy in mind. In a heartfelt message, Reddy emphasized the need to safeguard India's democratic essence by supporting him as an objective and principled guardian of parliamentary customs.

Reddy articulated his stance on prioritizing the sanctity and dignity of the democratic process in India. He underscored the importance of unity and reasoned debate in the Rajya Sabha, advocating for policies that genuinely benefit the country's citizens, irrespective of political allegiances.

As the vice presidential elections approach, Reddy appeals for MPs' thoughtful votes that reflect national interest over partisan commitments. He pledges to uphold parliamentary integrity and neutrality, ensuring that democracy thrives as a collective journey for all of India's diverse populace. The election on September 9 will see Reddy contested by NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan.