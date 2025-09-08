Left Menu

Yen Slumps as Japan Faces Political Uncertainty Amid U.S. Rate Cut Speculations

The yen depreciated following Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's resignation, triggering political uncertainty in Japan. Investors are watching potential successors who might favor relaxed fiscal policies. Meanwhile, weak U.S. job data has fueled speculation of a Federal Reserve rate cut, impacting global currency and bond markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 05:00 IST
Yen Slumps as Japan Faces Political Uncertainty Amid U.S. Rate Cut Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen experienced a significant fall on Monday after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation, introducing a wave of uncertainty to the economic landscape of the world's fourth-largest economy. As the yen weakened against major currencies, the market shifted its gaze to Ishiba's potential successors, especially those advocating for more relaxed fiscal policies.

The impact of Ishiba's resignation reverberated through various financial markets. Investors are wary, as the government's instability might prompt a lenient fiscal stance. Analysts, such as Hirofumi Suzuki from SMBC, note the potential for heightened volatility in the coming months.

Internationally, the dollar reclaimed some losses amid anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut following weak U.S. job data. Currency fluctuations persisted across global markets, reflecting the ongoing reshuffle and speculation in Japan and the U.S. alike.

TRENDING

1
Political Uncertainty Engulfs France Amid Confidence Vote

Political Uncertainty Engulfs France Amid Confidence Vote

 Global
2
Volatile Markets: Rate Cuts, Political Uncertainty, and Rising Gold Prices

Volatile Markets: Rate Cuts, Political Uncertainty, and Rising Gold Prices

 Global
3
Japan's Prime Minister Resigns: A Looming Era of Political Turmoil

Japan's Prime Minister Resigns: A Looming Era of Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Upsurge: Revised GDP Figures Rise

Japan's Economic Upsurge: Revised GDP Figures Rise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025