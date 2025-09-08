Left Menu

Argentina's Electoral Crossroads: Milei vs. Peronism

In Argentina's critical Buenos Aires provincial election, the performance of President Javier Milei's libertarian party against the resilient Peronism could influence upcoming midterms. Despite economic challenges and corruption scandals, Milei's policies, focused on reducing state influence and inflation, face scrutiny as voters decide on the country's political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 08-09-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 05:00 IST
Polls closed Sunday in Argentina's crucial Buenos Aires provincial election, viewed as a pivotal referendum on libertarian President Javier Milei's administration and a precursor to the imminent midterm elections.

The contest is a showdown between Milei's relatively new party and the long-standing Peronist movement, a staple of Argentine politics.

Milei aims to weaken the Peronist hold, while grappling with economic difficulties, a corruption scandal involving his sister, and increasing opposition in Congress over his policies.

