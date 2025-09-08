Argentina's Electoral Crossroads: Milei vs. Peronism

Polls closed Sunday in Argentina's crucial Buenos Aires provincial election, viewed as a pivotal referendum on libertarian President Javier Milei's administration and a precursor to the imminent midterm elections.

The contest is a showdown between Milei's relatively new party and the long-standing Peronist movement, a staple of Argentine politics.

Milei aims to weaken the Peronist hold, while grappling with economic difficulties, a corruption scandal involving his sister, and increasing opposition in Congress over his policies.