Trump's Bold Gaza Proposal: Hostage Swap on the Horizon?

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the possibility of a new Gaza deal, aimed at securing the release of hostages held by Hamas. Speaking to reporters, Trump suggested that a resolution might be imminent, although he refrained from sharing specific details.

The President emphasized that negotiations are ongoing, with hopes pinned on bringing all hostages back home. This announcement came after Trump's stern warning to Hamas to accept his proposal, which reportedly includes a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Although specifics of the deal remain under wraps, Israeli media reveals that Hamas might be willing to entertain the proposal. An unnamed Israeli official has confirmed that discussions are in progress, highlighting the seriousness of Trump's initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)