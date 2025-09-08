Peronist Victory Stuns Buenos Aires Elections, Defeats Libertarian Rival

Argentina's political landscape witnessed a decisive shift as the opposition Peronist party emerged victorious in the legislative elections held in Buenos Aires on Sunday. This triumph leaves President Javier Milei's ruling party in a distant second, according to the provisional official tally.

Center-left candidate Axel Kicillof, the governor of Buenos Aires and Justicialist Party member, managed to outpace the Libertarian Party led by Milei. The Peronists clinched 46.8% of votes while Milei's party settled for 33.8%, with 82.2% of votes counted, indicating a challenging period for Milei amidst a bribery scandal and fiscal concerns.

Despite the setback, President Milei expressed his continued commitment to libertarian policies, asserting at the Freedom Advances coalition headquarters that his fiscal strategies will be reinforced, emphasizing economic openness and inflation control.

(With inputs from agencies.)