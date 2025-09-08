Left Menu

Race for Leadership: Japan's New Political Chapter Unfolds

Following Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's resignation, former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced his candidacy for the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race. Notable candidates also include Yoshimasa Hayashi, Sanae Takaichi, and Shinjiro Koizumi. This leadership transition signals a period of potential economic policy shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 07:37 IST
In the wake of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's unexpected resignation, former Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi declared his intention to contest the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party. The political shake-up comes as Japan grapples with economic uncertainty.

Ishiba's resignation, announced Sunday, has sparked a flurry of speculation about Japan's future as the world's fourth-largest economy seeks stability. The political vacuum temporarily buoyed the stock market, weakened the yen, and saw government bonds maintain their ground. Many speculate that increased government spending could be on the horizon.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, along with other possible candidates like Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi, are in the race. Takaichi, known for opposing Bank of Japan's rate hikes, could be Japan's first female prime minister. Meanwhile, Koizumi's reformist stance and political lineage draw public interest as he contemplates reintroducing trust in a scandal-tainted party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

