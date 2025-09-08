Left Menu

Milei's Setback: A Political Storm in Buenos Aires

Argentinian President Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza party endured a significant defeat in Buenos Aires. The Peronist opposition won decisively, affecting Milei's plans ahead of the midterm elections. His party must overcome this loss and a concurrent economic struggle to achieve its libertarian goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 08-09-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 08:34 IST
Argentine President Javier Milei faced a significant political blow in Buenos Aires, suffering a major defeat in the provincial election. His libertarian party, La Libertad Avanza, obtained only 34% of the vote, falling short against its Peronist rival, which garnered 47%.

Milei acknowledged the loss as a 'clear defeat,' emphasizing the importance of accepting the result. The setback comes amid challenges, including accusations of corruption amongst his allies and ongoing efforts to stabilize Argentina's troubled economy, impacting global market reactions ahead of October's midterms.

The Buenos Aires election results, although not a primary national vote, are seen as a crucial indicator of political sentiment and could influence investor confidence. Analysts noted that Milei's regime has struggled with its austere economic policies, failing to attract significant private investment necessary for revitalizing growth.

Milei's Setback: A Political Storm in Buenos Aires

Milei's Setback: A Political Storm in Buenos Aires

