Left Menu

Cyber Espionage Scandal: Alleged Chinese Hack Targets U.S. Trade Talks

U.S. authorities are investigating a malicious email masking as a Republican lawmaker's communication, suspected of aiding China in gaining insights into U.S.-China trade negotiations. The malware-ridden email, linked to the Chinese-backed hacker group APT41, targeted trade groups and government agencies ahead of significant trade discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 08:46 IST
Cyber Espionage Scandal: Alleged Chinese Hack Targets U.S. Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. officials are currently probing an email scam that impersonated a Republican lawmaker, designed with malware to allegedly aid China in accessing sensitive insights related to trade talks with the Trump administration. The Wall Street Journal reported this concerning development on Sunday.

The email seemingly sent by Representative John Moolenaar, a prominent critic of Beijing and the head of a congressional committee on U.S.-China relations, was discovered by cybersecurity experts to be traced back to APT41, a hacker group purportedly linked to Chinese intelligence. The email reached various U.S. trade bodies, legal firms, and government offices last July.

In response, the Chinese embassy stated their opposition to cyberattacks generally, while denying any knowledge of the incident. Meanwhile, the U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI are actively investigating as the infiltrated email surfaced just before crucial U.S.-China trade discussions in Sweden.

TRENDING

1
Massive Battery Theft Shocks Thane's Mobile Towers

Massive Battery Theft Shocks Thane's Mobile Towers

 India
2
Cyber Espionage Scandal: Alleged Chinese Hack Targets U.S. Trade Talks

Cyber Espionage Scandal: Alleged Chinese Hack Targets U.S. Trade Talks

 Global
3
TMC Legislator's Acid Threat Sparks Controversy

TMC Legislator's Acid Threat Sparks Controversy

 India
4
NIA Launches Widespread Terror Probe Raids

NIA Launches Widespread Terror Probe Raids

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025