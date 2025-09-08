Left Menu

BJP's Demonstration Over Surya Hansda's Alleged Encounter and Land Acquisition Row

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi announced demonstrations across 216 blocks demanding a CBI probe into Surya Hansda's death in an alleged encounter and return of land acquired from tribal farmers for a hospital project. The ruling JMM accused BJP of misleading people for political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:02 IST
In a significant political move, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi declared that the party will organize demonstrations across 216 state blocks on September 11. The protest aims to demand a CBI investigation into the controversial death of Surya Hansda, a social-political activist, allegedly killed in a police encounter.

The BJP is also pushing for the return of land 'forcibly' taken from tribal farmers in Nagri, Ranchi, designated for the expansion of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Marandi, serving as the leader of the opposition, announced the intentions during a press conference, stating that a memorandum would be submitted to the governor after the demonstration.

While the BJP raises its voice on these issues, the ruling JMM argued that the party is leveraging the situations for political gains, thus dishonoring the tribal community. JMM leaders emphasized that the tribal community does not support criminal activities, highlighting Surya Hansda's alleged criminal background.

(With inputs from agencies.)

