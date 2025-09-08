Left Menu

Toshimitsu Motegi Enters Race to Succeed Japan's Prime Minister Amid Economic Jitters

Former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi declared his candidacy to succeed outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. This announcement has heightened political uncertainty, impacting financial markets and sparking interest in candidate Sanae Takaichi's potential policies. The Liberal Democratic Party faces significant challenges both internally and externally.

In a decisive move that has sent political ripples throughout Japan, former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi became the first ruling party lawmaker to declare his candidacy for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's abrupt resignation. Ishiba stepped down after disappointing election results, emphasizing the party's waning influence amid public discontent over rising living costs.

As Japan grapples with economic tumult and political ambiguity, financial markets reacted with volatility on Monday. The Japanese yen weakened, and local stocks surged amid speculations surrounding potential policy shifts by Ishiba's successors. Prominent contenders, such as fiscal conservative Sanae Takaichi, continue to fuel debates regarding monetary policies and economic strategies in the world's highest-indebted advanced economy.

Notably, prospective candidate Sanae Takaichi stands out for her fiscal approach opposing the Bank of Japan's interest rate hikes. Her 'quasi-security alliance' proposal involving Taiwan further complicates the geopolitical landscape, especially in relation to China. Investors now eye the BOJ's decision-making with apprehension as the political scenario unfolds.

