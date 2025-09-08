Left Menu

Japan's Leadership Race: Who Will Be the Next Prime Minister?

The race to become Japan's next prime minister heats up following Shigeru Ishiba's resignation. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) faces a contested leadership battle, with prominent figures like Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi in the spotlight as potential candidates. Opposition party leaders could also play a crucial role in this political transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The resignation of Shigeru Ishiba has sparked a flurry of political activity in Japan, as contenders prepare for a contested leadership battle within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Despite losing majorities in both chambers of parliament, the party remains a strong force in the country's political landscape.

Among the hopefuls is Sanae Takaichi, a veteran LDP member and potential first female prime minister, known for her conservative stance on issues like revising the postwar constitution. Shinjiro Koizumi, another leading candidate, brings a youthful perspective and political legacy as the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

The outcome of the leadership race could see a shift in Japan's political dynamics, with opposition party leaders possibly holding the balance of power. The public and media continue to closely watch the developments as a new era in Japanese politics begins to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

