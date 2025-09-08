Majhi's Crucial Delhi Visit: Prepping for Vice Presidential Polls

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi departed for Delhi on Monday, just a day after BJD president Naveen Patnaik's visit to the capital. The trip is strategically timed ahead of the vice presidential elections slated for Tuesday.

While in Delhi, Majhi is expected to convene with BJP MPs from Odisha to consolidate the party's stance for the upcoming polls. With 23 BJP MPs among the 31 total from the state, aligning their votes is crucial. Sources indicate Majhi may head directly to Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi's residence from the airport for a key meeting.

Simultaneously, the BJD, led by Patnaik, is navigating its position, given previous voting discrepancies in Rajya Sabha. Patnaik's visit is said to focus on ensuring a cohesive voting strategy among the party's MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)