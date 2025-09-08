France's Political Tension: Bayrou's Survival Struggle

France faces the risk of political turmoil as current Prime Minister Francois Bayrou prepares for a parliamentary confidence vote on Monday, one which he is expected to lose. This puts the nation's second largest economy in Europe at a potential pivot point of instability and leadership change.

Bayrou, appointed just nine months ago by President Emmanuel Macron, has called for the vote in hopes of unifying the National Assembly around pressing public spending cuts aimed at correcting France's burgeoning deficit. However, opposition blocs are set to seize the chance to dismantle his minority government.

With a fractured assembly resulting from Macron's unprecedented political strategies, France witnesses a wave of uncertainty, obstructing the President's domestic initiatives. As Bayrou faces resistance, the possibility of a government reshuffling looms, potentially hindering Macron's term further.

(With inputs from agencies.)