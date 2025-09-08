Left Menu

TRAI Denies Congress SMS Application Stance: Election Fraud Debate Intensifies

TRAI refutes Congress's claim that it rejected an application to send SMSes about alleged Maharashtra election fraud. The regulator clarifies it doesn't approve individual SMS templates, asserting the rejection was made by a service provider. Congress sees this as linked to government suppression efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:45 IST
TRAI Denies Congress SMS Application Stance: Election Fraud Debate Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday addressed a controversy involving Congress, refuting claims made by the political party regarding an application to send SMS messages about alleged election fraud in Maharashtra's forthcoming 2024 Assembly elections.

TRAI clarified that it does not manage the approval of individual SMS templates, asserting that no application was received by them. Instead, the rejection of Congress's request was carried out by a service provider named STPL, a point made clear by accompanying screenshots shared by TRAI.

Congress had earlier alleged that the rejection reflected coordinated efforts by various government bodies to suppress details of supposed election misconduct. TRAI's statement, however, emphasized their non-involvement, amplifying the ongoing debate about government transparency and regulatory protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

 India
2
India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

 India
3
SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

 India
4
Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025