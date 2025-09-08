TRAI Denies Congress SMS Application Stance: Election Fraud Debate Intensifies

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday addressed a controversy involving Congress, refuting claims made by the political party regarding an application to send SMS messages about alleged election fraud in Maharashtra's forthcoming 2024 Assembly elections.

TRAI clarified that it does not manage the approval of individual SMS templates, asserting that no application was received by them. Instead, the rejection of Congress's request was carried out by a service provider named STPL, a point made clear by accompanying screenshots shared by TRAI.

Congress had earlier alleged that the rejection reflected coordinated efforts by various government bodies to suppress details of supposed election misconduct. TRAI's statement, however, emphasized their non-involvement, amplifying the ongoing debate about government transparency and regulatory protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)