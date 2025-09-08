BJD's Equidistant Stance: Abstention in VP Polls

In a recent political move, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections scheduled for tomorrow. This decision underscores the party's stance of maintaining an 'equidistant' position between the NDA and INDIA alliances, as revealed on Monday.

BJD leader Sasmit Patra emphasized the party's dedication to the welfare of Odisha's four-and-a-half crore citizens. The decision followed a series of discussions involving Naveen Patnaik, the party president, senior leaders, the Political Affairs Committee, and Members of Parliament.

The upcoming vice presidential election is poised to be a direct contest between NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan and opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy. Voting will take place in Parliament House, drawing members from both Houses to cast their votes between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm.

