Indonesia's Cabinet Shake-up After Deadly Protests: Discontent Over Lawmakers' Perks

Indonesia's president announced a Cabinet reshuffle, replacing key economic and security ministers after protests over lawmakers' perks. Five ministers, including Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, lost their jobs. Discontent rose due to housing allowances for lawmakers amid economic hardships, contributing to violent protests causing seven deaths.

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has undertaken a significant Cabinet reshuffle, sparked by deadly protests over lawmakers' financial perks. Discontent with his administration's handling of economic challenges led to major ministerial changes, including the removal of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and politics and security coordinator Budi Gunawan.

The unrest, which claimed seven lives, was fueled by public outrage over legislators receiving excessive housing allowances. Each of the 580 members of the House of Representatives benefits from a monthly stipend of 50 million rupiah, an amount that stands in stark contrast to Jakarta's minimum wage.

The president appointed economist Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa to the finance role, hoping to address the increasing public dissatisfaction and stabilize Indonesia's economic climate.

