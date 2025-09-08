Indonesia's Economic Shift: A New Era Under Prabowo's Leadership

In a dramatic change of economic stewardship, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has appointed Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa as the new finance minister, replacing the esteemed and long-serving Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Sri Mulyani, praised for her fiscal prudence through multiple economic crises, exits amid mounting protests and calls for reform. Purbaya, eager to reignite growth, pledges to achieve an 8% economic expansion without raising taxes, striving for robust public and private sector collaboration.

Purbaya's ascent introduces a vision inspired by Prabowo's economic philosophy, with an eye on equitable development and an ambitious free meals program. While the domestic marketplace reacted with caution, Purbaya remains unfazed by challenges, focusing instead on socio-economic progress.

