Nagaland's Youth Embrace Pragmatism Over Past Ideologies: SC Jamir

Former Nagaland Chief Minister SC Jamir highlights a shift in the aspirations of Nagaland's youth, moving away from ideological promises towards pragmatic goals. Addressing a seminar, he called for recognition of these changes to foster stability, peace, and integration into India's growth, alongside necessary electoral reforms.

Updated: 08-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Nagaland Chief Minister SC Jamir has articulated a significant shift in the aspirations of the state's youth, who are increasingly driven by pragmatic goals rather than abstract ideological promises of sovereignty or dreams of a separate Naga state.

At the Military-Civil Fusion Seminar hosted by the Assam Rifles in Kohima, Jamir emphasized the importance of recognizing and responding to the evolving aspirations of young people, advocating for practical solutions aimed at prosperity and stability for Nagaland.

Criticizing the current political climate as opportunistic and devoid of ideology, Jamir pointed to the need for political reforms and a synergistic partnership between civil and military institutions to foster an environment where democratic values and responsible leadership can thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

