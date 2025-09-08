Punjab Flood Crisis: Leaders Demand Urgent Relief Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, has labeled the ongoing floods in the state as a 'man-made disaster,' urging the central government to deliver immediate relief and eschew political blaming. Warring emphasized the crucial need for action prior to Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang echoed demands for urgent compensation, highlighting a pending Rs 60,000 Crore with the government meant for flood relief. Modi's visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab aims at reviewing flood damages, with his itinerary including aerial surveys of affected areas.

The Prime Minister is set to meet with officials in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, before continuing to Punjab. As voices grow louder from political leaders like Aman Arora and Sunil Jakhar, the spotlight remains on Modi's response to the crisis, amid escalating human and financial losses.

