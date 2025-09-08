Left Menu

Punjab Flood Crisis: Leaders Demand Urgent Relief Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

In the wake of devastating floods in Punjab, regional leaders call the situation a man-made disaster, urging the central government to prioritize relief over political blame. As PM Modi prepares for a key visit, expectations rise for a comprehensive relief package to tackle the state's mounting financial and human toll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:20 IST
Punjab Flood Crisis: Leaders Demand Urgent Relief Ahead of PM Modi's Visit
Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, has labeled the ongoing floods in the state as a 'man-made disaster,' urging the central government to deliver immediate relief and eschew political blaming. Warring emphasized the crucial need for action prior to Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang echoed demands for urgent compensation, highlighting a pending Rs 60,000 Crore with the government meant for flood relief. Modi's visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab aims at reviewing flood damages, with his itinerary including aerial surveys of affected areas.

The Prime Minister is set to meet with officials in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, before continuing to Punjab. As voices grow louder from political leaders like Aman Arora and Sunil Jakhar, the spotlight remains on Modi's response to the crisis, amid escalating human and financial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

 China
2
BRICS Call for Unity Amid Global Trade Turbulence

BRICS Call for Unity Amid Global Trade Turbulence

 China
3
Political Standoff: Turkish Opposition Faces Police Blockade

Political Standoff: Turkish Opposition Faces Police Blockade

 Global
4
Sri Lanka Resists UN Push for International Human Rights Prosecutions

Sri Lanka Resists UN Push for International Human Rights Prosecutions

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025