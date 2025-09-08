Punjab and Haryana Unite in Crisis: Leaders' Solidarity Shines
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini visited Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, hospitalized due to exhaustion, to discuss flood relief measures. Saini assured continued support from Haryana, emphasizing solidarity during crises. Mann, improving health-wise, has been overseeing affairs, including chairing Cabinet sessions from the hospital via video conferencing.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann at a Mohali hospital on Monday, where Mann has been admitted due to exhaustion and a low heart rate. Their meeting, lasting over 20 minutes, touched on relief efforts amid severe flooding in Punjab.
Mann, who has been in the Fortis Hospital since September 5, is reportedly improving. Despite his condition, he managed to lead a Punjab Cabinet meeting via video conferencing from the hospital. This reflects his commitment to governance, even in adverse conditions.
Saini, briefed on relief measures for flooded regions in Haryana, pledged ongoing support to Punjab. He emphasized the solidarity between Punjab and Haryana, offering further assistance and reaffirming their brotherly bond during challenging times.
