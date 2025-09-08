Left Menu

Punjab and Haryana Unite in Crisis: Leaders' Solidarity Shines

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini visited Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, hospitalized due to exhaustion, to discuss flood relief measures. Saini assured continued support from Haryana, emphasizing solidarity during crises. Mann, improving health-wise, has been overseeing affairs, including chairing Cabinet sessions from the hospital via video conferencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:22 IST
Punjab and Haryana Unite in Crisis: Leaders' Solidarity Shines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann at a Mohali hospital on Monday, where Mann has been admitted due to exhaustion and a low heart rate. Their meeting, lasting over 20 minutes, touched on relief efforts amid severe flooding in Punjab.

Mann, who has been in the Fortis Hospital since September 5, is reportedly improving. Despite his condition, he managed to lead a Punjab Cabinet meeting via video conferencing from the hospital. This reflects his commitment to governance, even in adverse conditions.

Saini, briefed on relief measures for flooded regions in Haryana, pledged ongoing support to Punjab. He emphasized the solidarity between Punjab and Haryana, offering further assistance and reaffirming their brotherly bond during challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

 China
2
BRICS Call for Unity Amid Global Trade Turbulence

BRICS Call for Unity Amid Global Trade Turbulence

 China
3
Political Standoff: Turkish Opposition Faces Police Blockade

Political Standoff: Turkish Opposition Faces Police Blockade

 Global
4
Sri Lanka Resists UN Push for International Human Rights Prosecutions

Sri Lanka Resists UN Push for International Human Rights Prosecutions

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025