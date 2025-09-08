Odisha's Political Storm: The Demand for Student Elections
In Odisha, opposition party BJD demands student union elections in government colleges and universities, claiming the ruling BJP fears defeat. BJD's Ipsita Sahoo and Congress's Bhakta Charan Das criticize BJP's avoidance of polls, urging them to fulfill their election manifesto promise. Elections haven't occurred since 2018.
The BJD has intensified its demands for student union elections in Odisha's government-run educational institutions. They allege the ruling BJP is avoiding these elections due to a fear of losing.
Ipsita Sahoo, BJD's student wing president, accuses the BJP of stalling the process, apprehensive of defeat by the Naveen Patnaik-led party. She calls on them to honor their promises and announce the election dates.
Echoing similar sentiments, Bhakta Charan Das of the Congress describes the absence of elections as a disservice to democracy in Odisha, stressing the importance of nurturing future leaders through electoral processes.
