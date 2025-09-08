Left Menu

Odisha's Political Storm: The Demand for Student Elections

In Odisha, opposition party BJD demands student union elections in government colleges and universities, claiming the ruling BJP fears defeat. BJD's Ipsita Sahoo and Congress's Bhakta Charan Das criticize BJP's avoidance of polls, urging them to fulfill their election manifesto promise. Elections haven't occurred since 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:31 IST
Odisha's Political Storm: The Demand for Student Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJD has intensified its demands for student union elections in Odisha's government-run educational institutions. They allege the ruling BJP is avoiding these elections due to a fear of losing.

Ipsita Sahoo, BJD's student wing president, accuses the BJP of stalling the process, apprehensive of defeat by the Naveen Patnaik-led party. She calls on them to honor their promises and announce the election dates.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bhakta Charan Das of the Congress describes the absence of elections as a disservice to democracy in Odisha, stressing the importance of nurturing future leaders through electoral processes.

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

 China
2
BRICS Call for Unity Amid Global Trade Turbulence

BRICS Call for Unity Amid Global Trade Turbulence

 China
3
Political Standoff: Turkish Opposition Faces Police Blockade

Political Standoff: Turkish Opposition Faces Police Blockade

 Global
4
Sri Lanka Resists UN Push for International Human Rights Prosecutions

Sri Lanka Resists UN Push for International Human Rights Prosecutions

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025