Odisha's Political Storm: The Demand for Student Elections

The BJD has intensified its demands for student union elections in Odisha's government-run educational institutions. They allege the ruling BJP is avoiding these elections due to a fear of losing.

Ipsita Sahoo, BJD's student wing president, accuses the BJP of stalling the process, apprehensive of defeat by the Naveen Patnaik-led party. She calls on them to honor their promises and announce the election dates.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bhakta Charan Das of the Congress describes the absence of elections as a disservice to democracy in Odisha, stressing the importance of nurturing future leaders through electoral processes.