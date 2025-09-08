Left Menu

Karnataka BJP's Urgent Meeting with Amit Shah: Unveiling Allegations

A Karnataka BJP delegation is set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss sensitive issues, including the Dharmasthala controversy involving alleged forced burials with signs of violence and the murder of a youth leader in Koppal. The BJP is demanding investigations into these incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:33 IST
A Karnataka BJP delegation plans to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to address pressing issues, the state unit announced. The meeting is scheduled for Monday night.

The delegation intends to submit a report on the Dharmasthala controversy, involving allegations of forced burials of bodies showing signs of violence. The party will also raise concerns over the recent murder of youth leader Gavisiddappa Nayak and other attacks on Hindus.

The Special Investigation Team, formed by the state government, discovered skeletal remains linked to the Dharmasthala case, leading to the arrest of a former sanitation worker for perjury. BJP leaders, emphasizing the urgency of these issues, are pushing for further investigations.

