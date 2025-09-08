Left Menu

France's Political Turmoil: Debt Crisis and Leadership Struggles

France is teetering on the brink of a major political crisis as Prime Minister François Bayrou faces a confidence vote. The country's over-indebtedness threatens its stability, with public debt soaring to worrying levels. This political instability could further challenge President Macron's leadership as he navigates a divided parliament.

France's debt crisis is intensifying as Prime Minister François Bayrou faces a confidence vote that could topple his government, pushing the nation deeper into political uncertainty.

Bayrou's warning to parliament highlights the relentless reality of rising expenses and mounting debt that could cripple France's economy, further complicated by opposition parties' refusal to support his measures.

As another premier faces possible ouster, President Macron must tackle the complex task of budget management in a deeply fragmented parliament, revealing the extent of France's political challenges amid global geopolitical tensions.

