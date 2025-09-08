Animal Rights Extremism and Political Turmoil: The Daniel San Diego Extradition Case

Daniel San Diego, accused of orchestrating bombings related to animal rights activism, is battling extradition from the UK to the United States. His lawyer voiced concerns about political influence from the Trump administration in London's Westminster Magistrates' Court.

In 2003, two bombings in California targeted biotechnology firm Chiron Inc. and nutritional products company Shaklee, allegedly carried out by the Revolutionary Cells of the Animal Liberation Brigade. Although no injuries were reported, the incidents raised alarms about domestic terrorism.

Prosecutors assert evidence ties San Diego to the crimes, such as a magazine associated with bombers found in his home and bomb-making materials in his vehicle. San Diego's defense warns of political motivations affecting justice, referencing similar cases like Kilmar Abrego Garcia's controversial deportation.