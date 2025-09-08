Political Shift in Nagaland: NDPP's Crucial Merger Decision

The political landscape of Nagaland is poised for a potential shift as the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) considers merging with the Nagaland Peoples' Front (NPF). Party leaders announced that a decision is expected on September 12 during a pivotal Central Executive Board meeting.

In anticipation of the meeting, NDPP members and its associated organizations received a preliminary briefing from top party officials. The formal discussions aim to deliberate on the proposed merger with the NPF, which was once a dominant force in Nagaland's politics.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, a significant figure in Nagaland's politics, previously led the NPF to victory before joining the NDPP in 2018. His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening NDPP's position, transforming it into a formidable regional player.

(With inputs from agencies.)