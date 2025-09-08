Political Shift in Nagaland: NDPP's Crucial Merger Decision
The NDPP in Nagaland will deliberate on a possible merger with the NPF in a key meeting on September 12. The outcome could reshape Nagaland's political landscape. Established in 2017, the NDPP became dominant, especially after Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's entry bolstered its influence.
The political landscape of Nagaland is poised for a potential shift as the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) considers merging with the Nagaland Peoples' Front (NPF). Party leaders announced that a decision is expected on September 12 during a pivotal Central Executive Board meeting.
In anticipation of the meeting, NDPP members and its associated organizations received a preliminary briefing from top party officials. The formal discussions aim to deliberate on the proposed merger with the NPF, which was once a dominant force in Nagaland's politics.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, a significant figure in Nagaland's politics, previously led the NPF to victory before joining the NDPP in 2018. His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening NDPP's position, transforming it into a formidable regional player.
