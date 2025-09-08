Left Menu

Bayrou's Battle: A Prime Minister's Last Stand to Save France's Economy

French Prime Minister François Bayrou faces a critical confidence vote with lawmakers poised to topple him. Urging legislative support, Bayrou stresses the urgent need to curb France's debts, threatening EU's second-largest economy. Crucially, he warns of lasting debt challenges regardless of political outcomes, amid political struggles in French governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:29 IST
Bayrou's Battle: A Prime Minister's Last Stand to Save France's Economy
  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister François Bayrou is grappling with a decisive confidence vote by lawmakers who seem set to unseat him. In a fervent address to the National Assembly, Bayrou underscored the immediate necessity to address France's mounting debts, which he described as an economic burden threatening the future of Europe's second-largest economy.

Bayrou, aged 74, remained resolute in his message, arguing that failure to control the deficit would place France at the mercy of international creditors and endanger its valuable social programs. His impassioned plea comes amidst political turbulence, with a splintered legislature challenging President Emmanuel Macron's domestic objectives.

As France braces for what appears to be Bayrou's imminent ouster, Macron faces the daunting task of identifying yet another prime minister. This political volatility has repeatedly hampered Macron's centrist agenda and could potentially render his presidency ineffective, further complicating France's ongoing financial and governance crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

 India
2
RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

 India
3
Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future

Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future

 India
4
Tensions Rise as US Imposes Steep Tariffs on Indian Imports

Tensions Rise as US Imposes Steep Tariffs on Indian Imports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025