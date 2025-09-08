Bayrou's Battle: A Prime Minister's Last Stand to Save France's Economy

French Prime Minister François Bayrou is grappling with a decisive confidence vote by lawmakers who seem set to unseat him. In a fervent address to the National Assembly, Bayrou underscored the immediate necessity to address France's mounting debts, which he described as an economic burden threatening the future of Europe's second-largest economy.

Bayrou, aged 74, remained resolute in his message, arguing that failure to control the deficit would place France at the mercy of international creditors and endanger its valuable social programs. His impassioned plea comes amidst political turbulence, with a splintered legislature challenging President Emmanuel Macron's domestic objectives.

As France braces for what appears to be Bayrou's imminent ouster, Macron faces the daunting task of identifying yet another prime minister. This political volatility has repeatedly hampered Macron's centrist agenda and could potentially render his presidency ineffective, further complicating France's ongoing financial and governance crises.

