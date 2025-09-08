Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Contentious Battle Over Frozen Foreign Aid

The Trump administration seeks a Supreme Court ruling to maintain a freeze on nearly USD 5 billion in foreign aid. The contentious legal battle involves President Trump's decision to withhold congressionally approved funds using a disputed authority, impacting crucial international programs. A US District Judge ruled the action likely illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United States

The Trump administration has petitioned the Supreme Court for an emergency order to keep billions of dollars in foreign aid frozen. This move stems from President Trump's decision last month to withhold nearly USD 5 billion in congressionally approved aid, invoking an authority not used by a president in approximately 50 years.

Last week, US District Judge Amir Ali declared the Republican administration's decision likely unlawful, as the president bypassed legislative processes to cut the budget. Trump applied a method called a 'pocket rescission,' where he suggested to Congress late in the fiscal year not to disburse the funds, making it impossible for Congress to respond within the mandated 45-day period.

Justice Department lawyers revealed to a federal judge that USD 6.5 billion in aid would be spent before the fiscal year's end, despite the legal proceedings. Nonprofit organizations, which have challenged the government's freezing of funds, argue it violates federal laws and hinders essential international aid programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

