Controversy in Manipur: Governor's Selective Meetings Stir Democratic Debate

Former Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh has voiced strong criticism against Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, accusing him of eroding the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan by selectively meeting with BJP MLAs. Singh insists this action undermines democratic norms and excludes essential voices within the state's legislative framework.

The contentious meeting, which lasted approximately 40 minutes, included figures such as ex-CM N Biren Singh and several top government officials. O Ibobi Singh, leader of the Congress legislature party, highlighted the absence of opposition MLAs, emphasizing how it diverges from inclusive governance, especially given the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state anticipated without official confirmation, Singh questioned whether discussions were centered around the visit's crowd management. Additionally, Singh has criticized the mishandling of the Suspension of Operation agreement with Kuki armed groups, claiming the government neglects violations of its conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)