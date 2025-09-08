Left Menu

Controversy in Manipur: Governor's Selective Meetings Stir Democratic Debate

Former Manipur CM O Ibobi Singh condemned Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for meeting only BJP MLAs, arguing it erodes democratic practices. He called for equal representation in discussions affecting state crises, specifically addressing PM Modi's imminent visit to violence-impacted Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:26 IST
Controversy in Manipur: Governor's Selective Meetings Stir Democratic Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh has voiced strong criticism against Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, accusing him of eroding the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan by selectively meeting with BJP MLAs. Singh insists this action undermines democratic norms and excludes essential voices within the state's legislative framework.

The contentious meeting, which lasted approximately 40 minutes, included figures such as ex-CM N Biren Singh and several top government officials. O Ibobi Singh, leader of the Congress legislature party, highlighted the absence of opposition MLAs, emphasizing how it diverges from inclusive governance, especially given the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state anticipated without official confirmation, Singh questioned whether discussions were centered around the visit's crowd management. Additionally, Singh has criticized the mishandling of the Suspension of Operation agreement with Kuki armed groups, claiming the government neglects violations of its conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Ready to Host Historic 2025 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup

Tamil Nadu Ready to Host Historic 2025 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup

 India
2
Federal Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump Over Carroll Defamation Case

Federal Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump Over Carrol...

 Global
3
France Faces Political Shake-Up: New PM on the Horizon

France Faces Political Shake-Up: New PM on the Horizon

 France
4
UP's Compassionate Response: 48 Relief Trucks Dispatched Amid Flood Crisis

UP's Compassionate Response: 48 Relief Trucks Dispatched Amid Flood Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025