Controversy in Manipur: Governor's Selective Meetings Stir Democratic Debate
Former Manipur CM O Ibobi Singh condemned Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for meeting only BJP MLAs, arguing it erodes democratic practices. He called for equal representation in discussions affecting state crises, specifically addressing PM Modi's imminent visit to violence-impacted Manipur.
- Country:
- India
Former Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh has voiced strong criticism against Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, accusing him of eroding the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan by selectively meeting with BJP MLAs. Singh insists this action undermines democratic norms and excludes essential voices within the state's legislative framework.
The contentious meeting, which lasted approximately 40 minutes, included figures such as ex-CM N Biren Singh and several top government officials. O Ibobi Singh, leader of the Congress legislature party, highlighted the absence of opposition MLAs, emphasizing how it diverges from inclusive governance, especially given the ongoing crisis in Manipur.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state anticipated without official confirmation, Singh questioned whether discussions were centered around the visit's crowd management. Additionally, Singh has criticized the mishandling of the Suspension of Operation agreement with Kuki armed groups, claiming the government neglects violations of its conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mizoram Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit Amid Development Milestones
Strongly condemn heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians: PM Modi after deadly shooting in Jerusalem.
India condemns terrorism in all its forms, manifestations; stands firm in its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism: PM Modi.
Punjab Floods: AAP Urges PM Modi for Immediate ₹20,000 Crore Relief
Punjab Flood Crisis: Leaders Demand Urgent Relief Ahead of PM Modi's Visit