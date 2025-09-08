Left Menu

BJP Protests in Mizoram: A Call for Better Governance

The BJP protested in Chakma-dominated Kamalanagar, Mizoram, against increased power tariffs and deteriorating roads. Led by local leaders, they criticized the Zoram People's Movement government for not fulfilling promises and called for the dissolution of the Chakma Autonomous District Council under governor's rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:43 IST
BJP Protests in Mizoram: A Call for Better Governance
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a demonstration on Monday in Kamalanagar, a region with a significant Chakma population in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district. The protest was aimed at expressing dissatisfaction with rising power tariffs and the poor state of infrastructure, particularly roads.

The rally witnessed participation from hundreds of BJP workers across the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC). Key speakers, including local BJP president Durjya Dhan Chakma, voiced strong criticism against the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, saying it had failed to deliver on its promises to the public.

State BJP president Molin Kumar Chakma accused the government of neglecting essential issues while focusing on personal gains, citing instances of SSA teachers being unnecessarily transferred. He suggested that the CADC, currently under the governor's rule, be dissolved and fresh elections conducted.

