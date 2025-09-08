BJP Protests in Mizoram: A Call for Better Governance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a demonstration on Monday in Kamalanagar, a region with a significant Chakma population in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district. The protest was aimed at expressing dissatisfaction with rising power tariffs and the poor state of infrastructure, particularly roads.

The rally witnessed participation from hundreds of BJP workers across the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC). Key speakers, including local BJP president Durjya Dhan Chakma, voiced strong criticism against the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, saying it had failed to deliver on its promises to the public.

State BJP president Molin Kumar Chakma accused the government of neglecting essential issues while focusing on personal gains, citing instances of SSA teachers being unnecessarily transferred. He suggested that the CADC, currently under the governor's rule, be dissolved and fresh elections conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)