Controversial Immigration Raids in California Backed by Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court supported President Trump's immigration policies in Southern California, allowing federal raids using racial or ethnic profiles. The court's decision bypassed lower court rulings, facing criticism from liberal justices and prompting protests and legal challenges over racial profiling and constitutional violations.
The U.S. Supreme Court has endorsed President Donald Trump's stringent measures on immigration, permitting federal agents to conduct raids in Southern California and target individuals for deportation based on racial or linguistic factors.
The court's decision, opposed by its three liberal justices, has drawn sharp criticism and legal challenges over alleged racial profiling and constitutional violations. Justice Sotomayor expressed strong dissent, noting the repercussions for Latino communities.
Despite lower court opposition, Trump's approach has been largely upheld by the Supreme Court, as his administration continues to enforce aggressive deportation policies, inciting protests and lawsuits amidst fears of overreach and erosion of civil liberties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
