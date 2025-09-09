UN ready to assist Nepal following deadly protests over social media ban

Police used tear gas and opened fire on protesters attempting to storm the parliament complex in the capital, Kathmandu, according to media reports.

Curfews have been imposed in parts of the city and in Rupandehi, with restrictions on movement effective in Pokhara.

‘So unlike Nepal’

UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy described the situation as “so unlike Nepal” and feared that casualty numbers will rise.

“Lots of my staff here are crying,” she told UN News in an interview. “They haven't seen violence in their lifetime.”

The protests came just days after the Nepalese Government blocked more than 20 social media platforms such as WhatsApp, X and Facebook, as well as websites such as YouTube, for failing to register with the authorities.

“The Government wanted them to align to the internal laws as well because they have been concerned about misinformation, hate speech and social harmony, and to ensure oversight and monitoring,” she said.

“However, the decision was widely criticised as being too broad."

She added that many people, especially the youth, “consider this as a restriction on freedom of expression and access to digital spaces.”

Concern for civilians

Ms. Singer voiced deep concern for the safety of civilians and underscored the urgent need to ensure unrestricted medical access to the injured.

“The immediate priority now is the protection of civilians, particularly young people who are at the forefront of the protests,” she said.

Social media came back online shortly before the interview. The senior humanitarian official said she posted a message on X calling upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, adhere to basic principles on use of force and firearms, and ensure that people can safely and peacefully exercise their democratic rights.

“The most important now is unrestricted access to medical care as well for those that are injured, if needed,” she said.

Supportive role

Meanwhile, UN agencies in the country – such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the UN human rights office, OHCHR – are monitoring developments closely.

They are preparing health and other forms of support if needed and stand ready to facilitate dialogue.

“Our role really is to remind everybody to ensure the protection of civilians, safeguard fundamental freedoms, and support Nepal in its commitment to international human rights norms and standards,” Ms. Singer said.

UN rights office calls for investigation

Separately, OHCHR expressed shock over the killing and injury of protestors in Nepal and urged a prompt and transparent investigation.

“We call on the authorities to respect and ensure the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression,” Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

Additionally, all security forces must comply with the basic principles on the use of force and firearms by law enforcement officials.

“Nepal enjoys a lively democracy and active civic space, and dialogue is the best means to address young people’s concerns,” she said.

“We urge reconsideration of measures to regulate social media to ensure they comply with Nepal’s human rights obligations.”