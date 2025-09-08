UK Home Secretary Mahmood's Tough Stance on Immigration and International Cooperation

Britain's newly-appointed Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, has taken a firm stance on immigration policy. In a move to enhance border security, Mahmood warned that countries refusing to take back illegal migrants could face visa suspensions.

During her first major engagement, Mahmood hosted a meeting with counterparts from the US, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, collectively known as the Five Eyes. The officials agreed on obligations for countries to accept their nationals who have no legal right to remain in the UK, pledging coordinated action to expedite the deportation process.

This announcement follows a weekend of record illegal crossings over the English Channel. Mahmood, an Oxford-educated barrister of Pakistani descent, stressed that her priority is securing Britain's borders and enforcing immigration laws. Visa adjustments could be a consequence for uncooperative countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)