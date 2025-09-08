Left Menu

UK Home Secretary Mahmood's Tough Stance on Immigration and International Cooperation

New UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced a stricter immigration policy, threatening visa suspensions for countries refusing to repatriate illegal migrants. At a Five Eyes summit, she emphasized international cooperation, amidst record illegal Channel crossings, to improve border security and deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:10 IST
immigration
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's newly-appointed Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, has taken a firm stance on immigration policy. In a move to enhance border security, Mahmood warned that countries refusing to take back illegal migrants could face visa suspensions.

During her first major engagement, Mahmood hosted a meeting with counterparts from the US, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, collectively known as the Five Eyes. The officials agreed on obligations for countries to accept their nationals who have no legal right to remain in the UK, pledging coordinated action to expedite the deportation process.

This announcement follows a weekend of record illegal crossings over the English Channel. Mahmood, an Oxford-educated barrister of Pakistani descent, stressed that her priority is securing Britain's borders and enforcing immigration laws. Visa adjustments could be a consequence for uncooperative countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

