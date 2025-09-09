Political Turmoil: France's Repeated Search for Stability

In a significant political development, French Prime Minister François Bayrou resigned following a lost confidence vote in parliament. The decision was made clear on Monday, leaving President Emmanuel Macron with the challenge of appointing a new leader. This marks the fifth prime minister selection in just two years.

Reactions from political leaders have varied, with many criticizing the ongoing policies and calling for changes. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a prominent radical left figure, hailed the resignation as a victory for the people. Mathilde Panot emphasized the need for a leader who respects people's sovereignty.

The political landscape remains divided, with discussions over economic management and potential legislative dissolution under Macron's administration. The uncertainty reflects wider concerns on France's economic stability amid a tense international backdrop.