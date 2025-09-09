Norway's Labour Party Narrowly Wins: Election Drama Unfolds

In Norway's recent elections, the minority Labour Party government, under Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, appears to be on the brink of a narrow re-election win. The national vote has been heavily influenced by public anxiety over escalating living costs and ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Projections from broadcasters NRK, TV2, and daily VG suggest the left-wing bloc of Stoere's Labour Party and its allies will capture 87 seats, just surpassing the 85 needed for a majority. To maintain power, the government will likely need to negotiate with smaller parties on critical topics such as tax hikes for the wealthy and oil exploration policies.

The right-wing coalition, including the conservative and anti-immigration factions, is set to acquire 82 seats. Interestingly, none have sought endorsements from U.S. figures like former President Donald Trump, diverging from some European counterparts, indicating a unique political landscape unfurling in Norway.

