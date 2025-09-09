SAD Boycotts VP Elections Amid Punjab Flood Crisis
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced its decision to boycott the upcoming Vice Presidential elections, criticizing both central and Punjab state governments for inadequate support during devastating floods. Meanwhile, the electoral contest features candidates from NDA and the INDIA bloc, as Punjab grapples with fresh flood-induced challenges.
- Country:
- India
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab declared a boycott of the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday, citing government inaction during severe floods. The party criticizes both central and state authorities for failing to assist Punjabis, as vast areas remain submerged, displacing thousands.
With only MP Harsimrat Kaur representing SAD in Parliament, the party insisted its boycott reflects Punjab's anger over conducting a VP election amid suffering. Other parties like Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) opted to abstain as well, mentioning regional grievances and political neutrality.
The VP race features Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy from the INDIA bloc and the NDA's CP Radhakrishnan. BJP anticipates its candidate gathering 427 votes. The election, governed by constitutional provisions and held by secret ballot, arrives as Punjab faces flood damages estimated at Rs 780 crores, with 51 reported fatalities. Prime Minister Modi plans to visit affected areas today. (ANI)
