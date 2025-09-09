Nepal in Turmoil: Protests Ignite Amid Social Media Uproar

Nepal's capital Kathmandu is witnessing a surge of protests as demonstrators defy an indefinite curfew to voice their anger against Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. This upheaval follows a contentious social media ban that led to deadly confrontations.

Emotions boiled over when the government imposed a ban on platforms like Facebook, claiming regulatory issues. The public outcry eventually forced the government to lift the ban, but not before the situation had turned volatile, resulting in 19 fatalities and scores of injuries.

The momentum has been maintained by Gen Z protestors advocating against corruption and economic frustration. Neighboring India has shown concern, urging a peaceful resolution. In response, Oli's administration has promised relief to victims' families and a thorough investigation into the incidents.

