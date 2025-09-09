Left Menu

Putin's 'Novorossiya' Dream: The Geostrategic Battle for Ukraine's Black Sea Coast

In September 2023, 26 countries pledged to support Ukraine in a potential peace agreement with Russia. Evidence suggests Russia's ambition to control Ukraine's Black Sea coast, including Odesa and Mykolaiv, to assert dominance in the region. Putin's historical narrative labels these areas as rightfully Russian, intensifying geopolitical tensions.

Aberystwyth | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:26 IST
After a strategic meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, 26 nations committed to a 'reassurance force' offering Ukraine security in the case of a peace deal with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin responded assertively, threatening to target European troops deployed in Ukraine.

A newfound map indicates Russia's ambitions extend beyond the publicly claimed regions, encompassing Odesa and Mykolaiv along Ukraine's Black Sea coast. Putin considers these territories vital for exerting influence, furthering Russia's longstanding goal of Black Sea dominance.

This geostrategic ambition, tied to historical Russian imperialistic sentiments, poses significant risks for Ukraine, including loss of naval assets and restricted agricultural exports, crucial for its war-stricken economy. As Kyiv's allies consider security assurances, these developments echo across geopolitical and historical narratives.

