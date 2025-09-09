Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra's Return: A Tale of Political Turbulence and Legal Scrutiny

Thailand's Supreme Court sentenced former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to one year in prison for previous convictions. After returning from self-exile, his hospital stays raised questions, leading to court scrutiny for special treatment allegations. Despite controversies, Thaksin remains a seminal figure in Thai politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:58 IST
Thaksin Shinawatra
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra must serve a one-year prison sentence for earlier convictions on graft and abuse of power. This decision followed an investigation into whether his 2023 return to Thailand was mishandled by officials.

Thaksin, who lived in self-imposed exile for over a decade, was initially moved to Bangkok's Police General Hospital right after a brief prison stay. His original eight-year sentence was commuted to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and he was granted parole after six months in the hospital.

The court stated that Thaksin potentially manipulated his medical circumstances to avoid strict prison terms. Allegations emerged that his medical conditions were exaggerated, as he reportedly did not receive neck surgery—his initial hospital transfer reason. Thaksin's family maintains confidence in his legacy, viewing him as a key figure in Thai politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

