Thaksin Shinawatra: From Power to Prison

Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand's former prime minister, once a polarizing political figure, enters prison after years of evading punishment. Known for his populist measures and significant influence, Thaksin's political career faces a new low with his imprisonment, marking him as the first ex-premier to face jail in Thailand.

On Tuesday morning, Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand's former prime minister, made a poignant arrival at the country's Supreme Court. Dressed in a dark suit with a yellow tie, he drove up in a black and silver Mercedes Maybach but left stripped of prestige in a simple silver van.

After decades of political maneuvering, Thaksin, known for his populist policies, is now the first former Thai premier to be incarcerated, facing a reduced one-year sentence for abuse of power and conflicts of interest. Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn, recently ousted as prime minister, conveyed the weight of the moment, adding familial concern to political drama.

Despite past influence, Thaksin's political clout has diminished in the face of Thailand's powerful conservative establishment. The ongoing clash between the Shinawatra family and royalist forces underscores the enduring tension within Thai politics, making his journey from self-imposed exile to imprisonment a significant milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

