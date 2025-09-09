Call for Paper Ballots Grows Amidst Vice Presidential Election

Amid the Vice Presidential elections, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has renewed the demand for paper ballots in Indian elections. He questioned why general and state elections cannot mirror the VP elections' paper ballot method.

The Congress party has been vocal about replacing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with paper ballots, currently under consideration for local body elections in Karnataka. EVMs, introduced in 1977, became widespread by 2004 after various trials and legal provision adjustments.

With the VP elections ongoing, Surjewala emphasized this fight as one to protect constitutional values. The election has NDA's CP Radhakrishnan against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. Voting concluded with counting set for the evening.

