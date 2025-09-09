Left Menu

Call for Paper Ballots Grows Amidst Vice Presidential Election

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has reiterated calls for the reintroduction of paper voting in elections, citing its use in Vice Presidential elections. Amid ongoing VP elections, the push gains momentum, questioning EVM reliance. This highlights concerns over electoral integrity and efforts to preserve constitutional traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:22 IST
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the Vice Presidential elections, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has renewed the demand for paper ballots in Indian elections. He questioned why general and state elections cannot mirror the VP elections' paper ballot method.

The Congress party has been vocal about replacing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with paper ballots, currently under consideration for local body elections in Karnataka. EVMs, introduced in 1977, became widespread by 2004 after various trials and legal provision adjustments.

With the VP elections ongoing, Surjewala emphasized this fight as one to protect constitutional values. The election has NDA's CP Radhakrishnan against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. Voting concluded with counting set for the evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

