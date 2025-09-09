Opposition Parties Snub BJP in Vice Presidential Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has called the decision by key regional parties to abstain from the vice presidential election a significant setback for the ruling BJP. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut highlighted that the move by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), and Shiromani Akali Dal to stay away from the polls would have repercussions for the BJP's dominance.

According to Raut, the decision was primarily due to the NDA's growing pressure tactics, which the BJD, BRS, and Akali Dal resisted. The Opposition INDIA bloc, confident of its stance, claims the voter turnout within its ranks will remain solid despite the NDA's apparent majority. In the polling process ongoing since Tuesday, the contest is between NDA's candidate C P Radhakrishnan and joint Opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy.

The electoral mood is tense, with votes being cast in Parliament under a secret ballot system where MPs are not beholden to party directives. The immediate cause for this election was the sudden resignation of former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, with the results expected to be declared later in the evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)