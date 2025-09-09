Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra: A Political Saga of Power and Influence

Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand's former prime minister, remains an influential yet controversial figure. His political journey, marked by popularity, exile, and a recent return, continues to shape the nation's politics. His recent sentencing and legal battles highlight enduring tensions and point to shifts in Thailand's political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:45 IST
Thaksin Shinawatra: A Political Saga of Power and Influence
Thaksin Shinawatra
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thaksin Shinawatra, once Thailand's prime minister, remains a pivotal and contentious political figure nearly 20 years after a 2006 coup ousted him. His considerable impact on the country's political landscape is evident through his unprecedented popularity, self-imposed exile, and high-profile return, continuously shaping Thailand's political narrative.

The Supreme Court recently sentenced Thaksin to a one-year prison term for past graft and abuse of power charges, scrutinizing the officials' management of his 2023 return to begin his sentences. Despite his previous avoidance of imprisonment due to exile, his re-entry appeared to indicate a compromise with his longstanding adversaries.

In August 2023, Thaksin returned as Pheu Thai formed a coalition government. Despite being sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption, his sentence was reduced. Released on parole in 2024, his influence remains, yet recent shifts in leadership suggest a waning of his political sway after over two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Pioneers Marine Resource Conservation with Groundbreaking Foundation

Tamil Nadu Pioneers Marine Resource Conservation with Groundbreaking Foundat...

 India
2
PM Modi Surveys Devastating Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi Surveys Devastating Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Unleashing Aggression: India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup

Unleashing Aggression: India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
4
Probes and Politics: Targeting Allegations or Political Moves?

Probes and Politics: Targeting Allegations or Political Moves?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025