Thaksin Shinawatra: A Political Saga of Power and Influence

Thaksin Shinawatra, once Thailand's prime minister, remains a pivotal and contentious political figure nearly 20 years after a 2006 coup ousted him. His considerable impact on the country's political landscape is evident through his unprecedented popularity, self-imposed exile, and high-profile return, continuously shaping Thailand's political narrative.

The Supreme Court recently sentenced Thaksin to a one-year prison term for past graft and abuse of power charges, scrutinizing the officials' management of his 2023 return to begin his sentences. Despite his previous avoidance of imprisonment due to exile, his re-entry appeared to indicate a compromise with his longstanding adversaries.

In August 2023, Thaksin returned as Pheu Thai formed a coalition government. Despite being sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption, his sentence was reduced. Released on parole in 2024, his influence remains, yet recent shifts in leadership suggest a waning of his political sway after over two decades.

