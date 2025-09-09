Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Calls for Peace Amid Nepal Unrest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged residents near the Nepal border to maintain peace following anti-government protests in Nepal. Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, leading to his resignation. Banerjee emphasized non-interference in foreign policy matters.

Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to residents in districts bordering Nepal to remain calm amidst ongoing violent protests in the neighboring country.

On Tuesday, as demonstrators in Nepal demanded the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, the chaos led to his eventual resignation. Reports indicate widespread vandalism, as tension escalated in the region.

Banerjee, addressing the situation before leaving for a tour in north Bengal, emphasized that India's foreign policy remains under the central government's jurisdiction and urged for peace and non-interference, saying, "We want peace to prevail in the neighboring country."

(With inputs from agencies.)

