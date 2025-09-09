Rahul Gandhi's Uttar Pradesh Visit: Progress, Community, and Vigilance
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, is set to visit his constituency in Uttar Pradesh for two days, focusing on developmental projects, community interaction, and party activities. Highlights include meetings with former party officials, community leaders, and visits to key projects, concluding with a vigilance committee meeting.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is poised for a significant visit to his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, engaging in a robust two-day schedule. The itinerary includes developmental assessments and community interactions, party officials confirmed on Tuesday.
According to District Congress president Pankaj Tiwari, the trip kicks off with a strategic meeting in Harchandpur involving former party affiliates. Gandhi will subsequently connect with the Prajapati community at a local hotel and inaugurate the Ashok Stambh at Gora Bazaar.
His agenda also encompasses a site visit to Moolihamau village to inspect a park funded by the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He is set to engage with grassroots party workers in Unchahar and will stay overnight in the area. The following day's engagements include discussions with Congress members and a vigilance committee meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)