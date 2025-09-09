Governor Pays Respects in Heartfelt Udhampur Visit

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha personally visited Udhampur on Tuesday to offer condolences to Amod Ashok Nagpure, the Senior Superintendent of Police, grieving the loss of his daughter.

Nagpure's daughter succumbed on August 3 after a short illness accompanied by fever. This tragic loss has touched many hearts in the community.

Sinha, present in Udhampur to meet with flood-affected residents and evaluate progress on the Jammu-Srinagar highway restoration at Thard, made it a point to extend his support in person at Nagpure's official residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)