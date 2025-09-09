Left Menu

Governor Pays Respects in Heartfelt Udhampur Visit

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Udhampur to express condolences to Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Ashok Nagpure following the death of his daughter after a brief illness. Sinha's visit coincided with his review of the Jammu-Srinagar highway restoration post floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha personally visited Udhampur on Tuesday to offer condolences to Amod Ashok Nagpure, the Senior Superintendent of Police, grieving the loss of his daughter.

Nagpure's daughter succumbed on August 3 after a short illness accompanied by fever. This tragic loss has touched many hearts in the community.

Sinha, present in Udhampur to meet with flood-affected residents and evaluate progress on the Jammu-Srinagar highway restoration at Thard, made it a point to extend his support in person at Nagpure's official residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

