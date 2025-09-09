Reeves Targets Inflation Control Ahead of Crucial Budget Announcement

Rachel Reeves, the UK's finance minister, emphasizes a collaborative approach with the Bank of England to curb inflation as part of Britain's economic strategy. Her focus sharpens as the country braces for a budget that may elevate taxes to support growth.

With inflation peaking at 4%, the highest among the Group of Seven economies, the challenge looms large. Reeves seeks to maintain infrastructural integrity without labeling the economy as 'broken', following the Labour Party's ascent to power with Keir Starmer.

The government's dwindling popularity, partly due to tax hikes and welfare cuts, seems pivotal for Reeves as she retains her position amidst cabinet reshuffles. Reeves prioritizes inflation management, aligning with fiscal prudence, but past economic policies face criticism for exacerbating the inflation scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)