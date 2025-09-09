Left Menu

Francois Bayrou Resigns After Confidence Vote Defeat

Francois Bayrou resigned as France's Prime Minister after losing a confidence vote in the National Assembly. His resignation came amid opposition to his plans to reduce public spending.

On Tuesday, Francois Bayrou formally resigned from his position as the Prime Minister of France, submitting his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron. This move followed the loss of a critical confidence vote in the National Assembly.

The confidence vote outcome reflected significant political friction, as opposition parties unified to challenge Bayrou's administration. The catalyst for this political maneuver was Bayrou's proposal to implement substantial public spending cuts.

This development marks a significant shift in the French political landscape, with Bayrou's resignation underscoring the complexities of navigating fiscal policy reforms in a contentious political environment.

